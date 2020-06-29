PARENTS whose babies were born in Pembrokeshire before or during lockdown will be able to register their child’s birth and purchase a birth certificate from next Monday (July 6), the Pembrokeshire Registration Service has announced.

Due to social distancing requirements, this will be a two-stage process with the majority of the registration completed by telephone followed by a short face-to-face appointment at the Register Office in Cherry Grove, Haverfordwest.

Parents who have been waiting to register their babies are encouraged to call to make an appointment as soon as possible. Contact details are below.

Marriages and civil partnerships can go ahead in places of worship, subject to physical distancing requirements.

The registration service team is waiting for confirmation from the Welsh Government and the General Register Office before Register Office ceremonies can be resumed, but hope to be able to offer these within the next few weeks.

They will also be offering appointments from July 13 for couples to give notice of marriage or civil partnership. Couples who have a ceremony booked at an approved premises in Pembrokeshire are asked to initially check any arrangements with their venue.

Other services continue unchanged, with death registrations provided by telephone. Applications for copy certificates should be made online at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by phoning the number below.

The team ask that members of the public do not visit the register office without an appointment as it remains closed to the general public.

Cllr Phil Baker, whose portfolio includes the registration services, said: “I would like to congratulate the team for the way in which they adapted to the current situation and I welcome the opportunity for some further elements of the service to return to the new normal.

“I recognise the difficulties that our residents have lived with during the last three months and thank them for their understanding.”

Parents and couples should email registrars@pembrokeshire.gov.uk with their details or telephone 01437 775176 to book or confirm a ceremony or notice appointment.