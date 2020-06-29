A drink-driver kicked out at police after being involved in a traffic collision.

Katie Williams, of Marlais View, Lampeter Velfrey, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit and assaulting an emergency worker, when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, June 22

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police were called to a single vehicle collision involving Piper’s Renault Clio on the B4314 near Narberth on March 11.

Piper, 30, became abusive and obstructive when taken to the police vehicle, and dropped to the floor which resulted in three officers carrying her.

Miss Vaughan said: “She kicked out and caught the police sergeant in the chest and face. Leg restraints were used, she kicked out and again and caught his knee and thigh area.”

When taken to the police station Williams was found to have 84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

David Williams, defending, said Williams had no previous convictions.

The court heard that Williams drank a bottle of wine at a friend’s house and lost control of the car as she drove to the shop to buy more alcohol.

The bench was told she was ‘extremely remorseful’ for her actions and had not consumed any alcohol since the incident.

Mr Williams added the offence was ‘entirely out of character’ and Williams had kicked out because she suffered from arthritis in her knees and was in discomfort when the leg restraints were applied.

The court heard she had a number of issues which led to the incident and lashing out at the officer, but these were being addressed.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity.

Williams was fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer plus £175 in cost and a surcharge.

She was banned from driving for 18 months.