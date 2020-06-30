A FAMILY has paid a moving tribute to Roger Howell, who went missing on June 17 and whose body was found near Pwllgwaelod beach in Dinas, north Pembrokeshire, later that night.

The family statement said: “Roger Howell left an impression on all he met. He was a mercurial man - loud, entertaining, unpredictable, tenacious, thoughtful and kind.

“Underneath his natural exuberance for people and life he hid a lifelong struggle with depression. Tragically, this struggle became too much and he ended his life last week.

“His family and friends are heartbroken, he protected us from the true extent of his pain - this has been a huge shock.

“Charismatic and socially inappropriate, Roger lived his life to the full, with the volume turned up to max. He loved his family with an untameable ferocity.

“We want him to walk through the door and make us laugh again or recite medieval French literature or set the hoover on fire or give us one of those big cuddles. He’s not going to.

“All we can hope now is that others who are struggling with their mental health will speak up and get help.

“We would like to thank the police, coastguard and all the emergency services who worked tirelessly on the day he went missing, and have continued to support the family.

“We would also like to thank our community who have held and supported us. They have been overwhelmingly generous with their compassion, time, love and lasagne. Thank you - it has meant so much.

“We would like some time now to grieve and heal.”

Mr Howell’s funeral will be Friday, July 10, at 2.30pm at Narberth Crematorium.

The cars will be leaving the family home in Dinas at 1.15pm, travelling via Newport. No flowers please, donations instead to Cruse Bereavement Care

(https://www.cruse.org.uk/donate)