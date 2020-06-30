POLICE are holding a man in custody after his arrest in mid Pembrokeshire yesterday (Monday) on suspicion of drug and motoring charges.
The man was arrested near Rosepool - between Hasguard Cross and Walwyn's Castle - in the afternoon.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the man was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent; no driving licence or insurance and possession of cannabis.
A drug swab also gave a positive reading for cannabis.
Officers added today (Tuesday) that the man is 'currently housed in custody, pending further enquiries.'