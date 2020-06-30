USING play parks in Pembrokeshire is against Covid-19 regulations, youngsters have been warned.
The reminder comes after the discovery that Tenby's Jubilee play park and skate park has been entered and used.
The facility, above the South Beach, is closed under current coronavirus restrictions.
"Over the last week padlocks have been tampered with and chains removed on a number of occasions.
"There is evidence that play equipment has also been used.
"We appreciate that people want to use the park but it is not possible at this time.
"Anyone using the park is in breach of regulations and is therefore not covered by the council’s insurance.
"We will re-open the park as soon as it is safe and legal to do so."