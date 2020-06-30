ARTISTS in Wales can win £12,000 in prizes as Wales Contemporary / Cymru Gyfoes returns for a second year.

Developed by the Waterfront Gallery in association with the Welsh Government, Wales Contemporary / Cymru Gyfoes is an international open competition for 2D and 3D artworks.

It celebrates all aspects of the country by inviting artists to submit work that is inspired by its heritage, art history, traditions, landscape (rural, urban or political) and contemporary culture.

Following the close of the call for entries, the submissions will be judged by a selection panel including artist Basil Beattie (RA), painter Gerda Roper, and sculptor Sebastien Boyesen.

The subsequent exhibition will be displayed at the Waterfront Gallery in Milford Haven, South Wales and will tour to the Senedd and Pierhead Building, Cardiff.

The following prizes will be awarded: • 1st Prize – £4,000 • Highly commended 2-dimensional work – £2,000 • Highly commended 3-dimensional – £2,000 • Young Artist Prize (25 and under) – £1,000 • Prize for artists born, educated or resident in Wales – £1,500 • Public choice – £1,500.

Now in its second year, the competition has established a strong reputation for championing art about Wales and from Wales.

Chris Wallbank, 2019 Welsh Artist Prize winner, described the competition as “a fantastic opportunity for any artist making work linked to Wales; its landscape, culture, history, industry, anything at all.”

Moss Carroll, 2019 Young Artist Prize winner, added: “I really like that there is a competition to showcase work produced about Wales and by Welsh artists, I would like to see the growth of the art scene in Wales, and I like the idea of celebrating a land and culture in art.”

Artists are invited to submit a maximum of three 2D or 3D artworks in any medium excluding photography and film. 2D works may be no larger than 140 cm in any dimension; 3D works may be no larger than 50 cm in any dimension.

The submission fee is £15 for one work, £25 for two and £34 for three.

All applications must be made online before Tuesday, September 1, 2020: https://walescontemporary.artopps.co.uk/