Next year's awards season is set to see a few changes - with popular events including the Brit Awards and the National Television Awards being pushed back.

Here's what you need to know.

When will the Brit Awards 2021 take place?

The Brit Awards 2021 have been pushed back by three months and will now take place on May 11, organisers have said.

The annual ceremony - which is expected to mark its 41st year - usually takes place in February and has been held at London’s O2 Arena since 2011.

Organisers took the decision after consulting with the music industry and their event partners over the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Geoff Taylor, chief executive of the Brit Awards and industry body BPI, said: “We want to make sure that The Brits delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music.

“We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times.

“I would like to thank our labels, ITV, AEG and Mastercard and all our partners for their fantastic support.”

The eligibility period for the awards will also be altered.

The 2020 edition of the Brit Awards featured performances by Billie Eilish, rapper Dave, Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo.

When will the National Television Awards 2021 take place?

The National Television Awards has been rescheduled to Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

In a statement online, it read: "If you have already reserved tickets your seats will be honoured for the rescheduled date and you will be contacted shortly by Ticketmaster or AXS who can help with any queries."