TWO new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Hywel Dda Health Board area today (Tuesday, June 30).

Both cases were found in Carmarthenshire, with none in Pembrokeshire or Ceredigion.

From 3,339 tests carried out on Monday, only 24 cases were found across the whole of Wales.

Three new deaths were reported by Public Health Wales taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,510.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales welcomes the introduction of extended households in Wales, meaning that people from two separate households are able to join together from Monday 6th July, as long as cases of coronavirus continue to fall across the country.

“The new arrangement will mean that people in the extended household will be able to meet indoors, without social distancing. It should be noted, however, that if anyone from the extended household develops coronavirus symptoms, then the whole extended household will need to self-isolate, not just those who live together.

“A total of 216 cases of COVID-19 have been reported today in relation to the outbreak in the workforce associated with the 2 Sisters workforce in Llangefni. This is a small increase of six identified cases reported since Friday 26 June 2020.

“The increase is small, and it should be noted that these cases do not represent new infection. These are cases that we have identified following an extensive data matching exercise over the course of the weekend.

“We have been unable to contact a small number of employees and contractors associated with the factory, and we will be writing to them to encourage them to come forward for testing through the Community Testing Units operated by the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely with our multi agency partners to ensure that the outbreak draws to a swift conclusion. There is no evidence to suggest that the outbreak at the plant has led to significant community transmission. Instead, the data show that we have contained the outbreak through the control measures that have been put in place.

“In addition, a total of 237 cases of Novel Coronavirus have so far been identified in the workforce associated with Rowan Foods Ltd in Wrexham.

“Today’s report includes 19 cases identified following an intensive data matching exercise that has taken place over the course of the weekend and 72 historic cases which pre-date the mass sampling at the site.

“This is as we would expect for any focused track and trace process. The relatively large increase in cases reported does not mean that we have experienced a sudden jump in levels of infection in the Wrexham area as a whole.

“Work has also continued over the weekend to review data and continue contract tracing with the workforce. As a result we have established that around two thirds of the 300 workers we were initially seeking to contact could be removed from our enquiries, as they we either already shielding or have not been working during the period of the outbreak.

“Of the remaining group of employees and contractors (approximately 100 people), we continue to work with the employer and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to offer testing appointments at local community testing units.

“There is no evidence that Rowan Foods is the source of the outbreak. The multi-agency team managing the outbreak with Public Health Wales will continue to review the situation and work with the employer, their workforce and wider community to bring this outbreak to a swift conclusion.

“Public Health Wales continues to work with multi-agency partners regarding the cluster of cases at Kepak Merthyr.

“People who have tested positive for Coronavirus over the weekend and their household contacts have been instructed to self-isolate, and any risk to the wider community is being controlled.

“There are no plans to take any wider public health action, such as school or workplace closures, and no outbreak has been declared.

“Coronavirus testing at the facility over the weekend has identified 101 confirmed cases out of the 810 people that were tested on Saturday. This brings the total number of cases identified at the site since April to 130.

“Finally, and importantly, I would like to reiterate the advice from the Food Standards Agency. It is very unlikely that you can catch coronavirus from food. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness. It is not known to be transmitted by exposure to food or food packaging.”

“It is timely to remind everyone that we all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines – that’s staying two metres away from others and washing hands regularly.

“Public Health Wales welcomes the relaxation of lockdown measures, but reminds the public that we are not yet back to business as usual.

“We would urge members of the public to continue to stay local and avoid visiting locations, such as beaches, where proper social distancing is impossible to achieve.

“While shopping, members of the public should use contactless payment where possible, and reduce contact with goods. Where available, use sanitiser outside your home, especially as you enter a building and after you have had contact with surfaces. Avoid touching your face.

“Further relaxation of lockdown measures, including the lifting of the restriction on non-essential travel to around five miles, is planned for Monday 6 July, providing that community transmission continues to reduce.

“It is important to note that until a further announcement is made by Welsh Government, then the current measures remain in place - as a general rule, people should not travel more than five miles from home. This will help to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading as people begin to travel more.

“Future relaxation of lockdown measures will also be dependent on everyone following advice set out in the ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ strategy, including self-isolating when required. Complying with social distancing and hygiene measures remains extremely important.

“Revised lockdown arrangements also apply to people in Wales who have been told to ‘shield’ from the virus. They are able to go outside and meet people from another household, provided they keep a two-metre distance.

“Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ strategy. Contact tracing is the process of identifying people who have come in contact with an individual with Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in order to prevent the risk of others spreading the infection in our communities.

“Anyone who has a positive Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with. This is for everyone’s benefit and we are grateful for your continued cooperation.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

“You do not need to have any concerns about providing names to the tracing team. Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

“Information about the symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone experiencing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms can now apply for a home testing kit using the new UK online portal. For further information and a link to the booking website, visit: www.gov.wales/coronavirus or www.llyw.cymru/coronafeirws. This is supported by a national 119 phone service, through which people can also order a home test.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.”