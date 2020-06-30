A driver’s testicles were punched by a fellow motorist who grabbed him by the throat as they returned from a funeral.

Christopher Lewis, of Brynglas, Aberporth, pleaded guilty to assault by beating when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, June 24.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, told the court that Lewis was part of a convoy of cars returning to the Cardigan area following a friend’s funeral in Narberth on February 10.

The victim was behind Lewis’ Ford Fiesta before turning off for Cilgerran, but the car appeared travelling towards him in the opposite direction once he got to the village.

Lewis’ Fiesta straddled the victim’s side of the road, forcing him to stop. Lewis, 29, got out of his car, approached the victim and grabbed him by the throat through the open window.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He then grabbed hold of his arm and tried to pull him out of the window, causing him to bang his head. He leaned in and punched down twice onto his testicles. He then stopped the assault and walked away.”

He also kicked the wing mirror off the victim’s car.

Lewis told officers he was concerned about the complainant’s driving during the journey towards Cardigan, as he appeared to cut-up other drivers while overtaking. He stated he ‘decided to have words with him’ after he was forced to swerve into a hedge.

The court heard that he had only intended to speak to the other driver, but had lost his temper and was remorseful.

Meinir Phillips, defending, said: “Clearly on the day in question emotions were running high. He accepts that he was totally out of order.

“It was totally out of character for him.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity.

Lewis was ordered to pay £75 compensation, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “You have been very foolish to attempt to take the law into your own hands.”