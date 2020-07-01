OVER 30 business owners from Saundersfoot have held a virtual meeting to discuss their 'Good to Go' measures post-lockdown.

The community is working hard on its preparations to greet visitors during the next few weeks to ensure that all businesses are fully Covid-19 aware and are providing a safe environment for everyone.

Saundersfoot Chamber for Tourism held their first Business Forum on Monday June 29 via Zoom, where the business owners joined in discussions on what measures could be taken to ensure they keep their workplace safe for their staff, their customers, local residents and the environment when reopening after lockdown.

Dilys Hackett, who chairs the chamber, said: "The aim of the forum is to make sure that Saundersfoot is fully Covid 19 Aware and ‘Good to Go’ when the time is right.

"We want our local residents to feel confident about shopping in the village and equally we want our visitors to be reassured and welcomed back, knowing we have procedures in places to help make them feel safe.

"The best way to achieve this is by working together as a community, talking to each other and sharing invaluable advice and intelligence-led information.

"The forum, which we aim to run as a ‘drop in’ weekly meeting, is a great tool for local businesses to communicate, ask questions and keep up to date with the latest protocols and government advice."

Saundersfoot Community Council have already positioned six hand sanitiser stations

around the village as an additional facility for the public.

Volunteers are implementing more stringent and regular beach cleans to keep Saundersfoot looking its best.

For more information on this initiative in Saundersfoot, visit visitsaundersfootbay.com