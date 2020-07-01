A Pembroke couple have been handed prison sentences after travelling to Swansea to collect drugs with a child in the car.

Anthony Reginald Brian Davies and Kiera Watts, of Colley Court in Monkton, had heroin worth £3,100 when they were stopped by Dyfed-Powys Police.

The couple’s two-year-old child was also in the car while they carried out the drugs run.

Detective Constable Phillip Jones said: “Officers stopped a VW Tiguan which was travelling towards Pembrokeshire from the Swansea area on Thursday, September 27.

“They had reason to believe the female passenger – Watts – had secreted drugs inside her, and both were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

“At hospital, she produced a package of heroin which was worth £3,100.

“What was particularly sad about this case was that one of the couple’s children – a two-year-old – was in the car at the time. The judge at court commented that this shows just how low a class A drug addiction will make people stoop.”

Mobile phones were seized and analysed, with text messages showing 39-year-old Davies was involved in the supply of drugs.

Both were charged with possession with intent to supply. Davies admitted the charge, while 33-year-old Watts pleaded guilty on the basis she was going to give the drugs to Davies, and was not involved herself in the supply of drugs.

They appeared at Swansea Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, June 24, where Davies was sentenced to three years in prison, while Watts was handed a two year sentence suspended for 18 months.

DC Jones said: “This was an excellent result, taking a large quantity of heroin out of the supply chain in Pembrokeshire.

“We hope the sentencing goes to show that drugs have a devastating effect not only on the people who take them, but those concerned in supply as families are torn apart.”