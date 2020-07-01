Driving to a local shop, less than a month after being disqualified, led to unpaid work and an 18-month driving ban for a Haverfordwest man.
Dean Robert Harrison, of Glanafon Gardens, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, June 24.
Harrison, 40, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without third-party insurance.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Harrison was banned from driving for 15 months on January 28, following a drink-drive conviction.
He was spotted behind the wheel of a Kia Picanto near his home on February 22.
Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It was less than one month after the disqualification was imposed, so clearly that’s an aggravating feature.”
When arrested, Harrison told officers he believed he was entitled to drive while appealing his disqualification.
David Williams, defending, said Harrison made full admissions to the offences.
He added that his business continued to trade, had been affected by Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, which had caused him ‘significant worry’.
Julie Norman of the probation service said: “Mr Harrison is disappointed with himself for being in court for the second time this year.”
The court heard that Harrison had driven to his local shop, and accepted he had ‘taken a chance’.
Magistrates sentenced Harrison to 200 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 18 months.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.
Comments are closed on this article.