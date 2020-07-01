A 'respect' call to visitors getting ready to come to Tenby after the coronavirus lockdown has gone out from the resort's new mayor.

"You come here because it is a beautiful place - help us keep it beautiful," said Cllr Mrs Sam Skyrme-Blackhall in a message to tourists yesterday (Tuesday).

Her comments followed fears voiced earlier in the day by one of the town's county councillors, Michael Williams, that an 'influx' of visitors could result in a rise in coronavirus cases.

Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall described herself as 'Tenby's proudest daughter' as she took office as mayor via a Zoom ceremony.

She emphasised that in this 'challenging and daunting' time, Tenby Town Council's priority would be the welfare of the residents and businesses of the town.

"They have supported us, and now it's time we support them," she said.

"This town relies heavily on tourism, providing income and jobs and keeps our town prosperous."

And turning to the thousands of visitors who hope to come to Tenby this summer, she said:

"Tourism is a partnership - so please respect the guidelines and respect this place.

"You come here because it is a beautiful place - help us keep it beautiful.

"Our town has been doing its utmost to protect and support our community.

"We know you love Tenby as much as we do.

"Now is not the time to become complacent."

Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall realised that everyone would have to 'learn to live with this virus' and she forecast: "The year ahead will be different, but it will be about Tenby, its community, and its people

"Looking ahead, and I give you fair warning, we are going to town on supporting our beautiful town."