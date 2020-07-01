A £6MILLION plan to transform Haverfordwest town centre is set to take its next step when the council’s cabinet agree to go out to tender.
At its meeting on Monday (July 6) Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet is recommended to agree to formally invite and evaluate tenders to carry out work on the ‘Western Quayside Redevelopment’ project.
Including the former Ocky White building bought by the authority in 2018, the redevelopment of the area to the rear of Bridge Street and near Glan yr Afon library and cultural centre.
The total budget for the redevelopment is £6,287,168 a report to cabinet states, with a £2.3million grant from Welsh Government.
The cost to Pembrokeshire County Council will be £3,985,360.
The empty Ocky White building has already been stripped and asbestos removed with further work to refurbish the historic parts of the building, replace and extend other sections, and the surrounding public areas planned.
A tender package is being prepared by the project’s constant team, the report adds, and invites will be made using the OJEU route.
Cabinet is set to approve allowing the invitation to tender and to approve the delegation of the appointment of the contractor to head of infrastructure Darren Thomas.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment