PEMBROKESHIRE establishments who would like to serve up the Café Culture experience when Covid-19 regulations are relaxed are being asked to make their voices heard.

The county council, who manages the scheme, is seeking expressions of interest from businesses who would like to offer food and drink in outside spaces.

People are asked to get in touch by this Friday (July 3).

The setting-up of tables and chairs on the highways and pavements is part of the council's street trading policy.

"Covid-19 has made us all think differently on how we can operate going forward," said an authority spokesman in a message to traders.

"Therefore, if you run a food establishment such as restaurant, public house, café etc and would like to consider utilising outside spaces we are asking people to register their interested by emailing streetcare@pembrokeshire.gov.uk – an application will then be forwarded.

"Points to consider are:

• Is there sufficient pavement width outside your property to accommodate tables and chairs whilst still maintaining 1.5m clear space for pedestrians?

• How will you deal with social distancing?

• Are there other outside spaces you would like to consider for seating areas?

"Although consents cannot be granted at this stage, this is an opportunity to get applications or expressions of interest into the authority.

"When Covid-19 regulations are amended to allow for external seating areas we can then ensure there are no delays.

"If you are thinking of opening your establishment for outdoor serving, please contact us to let us know, so that we can gauge demand, and help us with our planning.

"We welcome your expression of interest by Friday July 3."

Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for infrastructure, licensing and major events, Phil Baker, said: “Given the Covid-19 regulations, it is likely many more establishments will be considering the possibilities of utilising outdoor spaces.

“We would urge those running cafes, public houses, restaurants etc to think about how Café Culture could work for their premises and to get in touch so we can understand the demand and get the necessary plans in place.”