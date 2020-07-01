UNISON has called on Pembrokeshire County Council to formally investigate Councillor Paul Dowson’s comments in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The trade union said Mr Dowson’s use of a phrase adopted by the racist Klu Klux Klan was deeply offensive when people around the world were united in protest at police brutality and the murder of George Floyd.

UNISON questioned whether the councillor is fit to hold public office.

Mr Dowson used his Facebook page to attack Labour councillor Josh Beynon’s suggestion Pembrokeshire County Hall could be lit up in support of Black Lives Matter’s commemoration of Mr Floyd’s death.

Mr Dowson posted that “White lives matter” a White supremacist phrase which originated in 2015 as a racist response to protests against police brutality against Black-Americans in the USA. Councillor Beynon received an online torrent of racist and homophobic abuse.

Manuela Hughes, UNISON Pembrokeshire branch chair said: “The Black Lives Matter movement has shown everyone that racism is rife in society. Black people are more likely to have been subjected to police brutality, more likely to live in poverty and more likely to be unemployed as a result of systemic racism. Their contribution is often written out of the history of this country.

“Black workers have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 and in the NHS, care and transport sectors, Black people have paid with their lives for caring for the whole community.

“This is the climate in which Councillor Dowson made his comments. He has brought Pembrokeshire County Council into disrepute. It is important that everyone stands together against racism and the council must formally investigate his behaviour.”

Mr Dowson was criticised for his Facebook comments in April last year that former Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, should commit suicide.

Cllr Dowson has also recently resigned from the board of school governors of the Pembroke’s Ysgol Harri Tudur.

He has said: “I feel the recent smear campaign reflects badly on the school even though its untrue.”

Cllr Paul Dowson responded to UNISON by saying: “I said ‘black lives matter, white lives matter, animals lives matter, all lives matter’. Now if they can show me a comment I made which simply states "white lives matter" with no other terminology attached I will apologise profusely. I know it wont be found.

“These people need to look closely at themselves and ask "why are they spreading false statements disguised as fact". People like this are the reason why this subject has been blown out of proportion. I await their apology for inciting hatred against me.”