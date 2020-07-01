Attention box-set bingers and movie lovers - the full list of new shows and films heading to Netflix in July have been revealed.
The streaming giant has announced that an array of comedies, dramas, documentaries and more will be available to watch on the platform this month.
Here is the full list.
TV shows:
- 24 Hours in A&E: Season 7
- Celebrity MasterChef S11-12
- Cursed
- Derry Girls S2
- Dracula S1
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
- Good Girls S3
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) S2
- Last Chance U: Laney
- MasterChef S12-13
- MasterChef: The Professionals S9-10
- Motherland S1
- Stateless
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- The Umbrella Academy S2
- Unsolved Mysteries
- Warrior Nun
Films:
- About a Boy (2002)
- Amélie (2001)
- Angela's Ashes (1999)
- Atonement (2007)
- Behind the Candelabra (2013)
- BlacKkKlansman (2018)
- Burn After Reading (2008)
- Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (2012)
- Field of Dreams (1989)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Hot Fuzz (2007)
- Joy (2015)
- Jurassic Park 1-3
- Knocked Up (2007)
- Mamma Mia! (2008)
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)
- O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Schindler's List (1993)
- Spring Breakers (2012)
- Terminator Salvation (2009)
- The Green Mile (1999)
- The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)
- The Old Guard (2020)
- The Secret Garden (1993)
- The Truman Show (1998)
- Twins (1988)
On Tuesday, June 30, Netflix also added a number of shows and films, they are:
- Scarface (1983)
- The Big Lebowski (1998)
- Billy Madison (1995)
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
- The Holiday (2006)
- Ride Along (2014)
- The Change-Up (2011)
- Robin Hood (2010)
- Scent of a Woman (1992)
- Patch Adams (1998)
- Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)
- Poldark S4
