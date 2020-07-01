A LOCAL engineering firm is calling on the secretary of state for Wales to get behind the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project.

Ledwood Engineering, based in Pembroke Dock, made the call after the government admitted that thousands of jobs could be made through tidal power.

In a written statement, Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng addressed a question from Conservative MP Paul Maynard, on what assumptions were made in the project’s value for money assessment on the number of green jobs that would be created.

Mr Kwarteng said: “The estimated number of direct jobs underlying this part of the assessment peaked at around 18,000 FTE (full-time equivalent) in any one year across the lagoon fleet.

“The number of direct jobs maintained across the lagoon fleet once construction had completed was estimated at around 1,000 FTE per year.

“Indirect jobs were also considered, with a range tested around two indirect jobs per direct job.”

Ledwood Engineering’s managing director, Nick Revell, said this contradicted the UK Government’s 2018 value for money assessment on the Lagoon from 2018, which said “only 28 long-term jobs would be associated with the operation and maintenance” of the lagoon.

Mr Revell added: “Given that the Swansea project alone would support in excess of 150 jobs in Pembrokeshire we always knew that the 28 jobs claim was a fallacy.

“I’m glad that the truth is now out before it’s too late – a new tidal lagoon industry in Wales could be a massive generator of industrial employment and I’m calling on Simon Hart as the Secretary of State for Wales to get behind the project and start delivering for Wales.”

Mr Hart was contacted for comment but has yet to respond