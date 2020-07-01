Three grams of cannabis cost a Fishguard man £197.
Dylan Ra Stockli, formerly of Narberth, now of High Street, Fishguard, pleaded guilty to Class B drug possession when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, June 24.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, told the court that Stockli, 38, was in Haverfordwest police station in relation to another matter on January 14.
He was found to be in possession of 3.1 grams of herbal cannabis.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said Stockli was using the drug to supplement his medication, which had been changed at that time.
“He knows that it is illegal and he should not have done it.”
Magistrates fined Stockli £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus a £32 surcharge
A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.
