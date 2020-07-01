The owners of a stray dog found walking on Thomas Parry Way this evening have been found.
The dog, who has been identified as Yogi, was found at around 8.30pm this evening (Wednesday, July 1).
Stacey Appleby, who found Yogi while out on and walk, described him as friendly, loving and very tame.
Ms Appleby said she was shocked because it was the second stray dog she had found in three days.
He will now be reunited with his owners
