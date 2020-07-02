People across the UK who've had coronavirus have been urged to share their experiences as part of a major new study.

Launched by IQVIA COVID-19 Active Research Experience (also known as CARE), members of the public have been asked to volunteer and share their everyday experience after potential exposure to Covid-19.

Scientists say feedback from the survey will 'crucially build understanding of the impact of previously unexplored factors' surrounding the virus.

What will the study look at?

The factors include:

Social and personal circumstances

Ethnicity

Age

Underlying health conditions

In addition, IQVIA CARE say they are seeking to establish the role of vitamins, herbal medicines and prescription medicines in symptom relief, or preventing recurrence of Covid-19 related illnesses.

The survey enables anyone within the UK over 18 years of age - regardless if they have had Covid, and whether or not they have been tested for the virus - to make a difference to UK and international research.

The survey also aims to:

Capture Covid-19 in the UK community and record symptom severity and progression over time.

Provide understanding of individuals at highest risk of developing serious consequences from exposure to Covid-19, for example, the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Communities and the elderly.

Help understand the role of personal and social circumstances, non-prescription and prescription medications, and to learn more about whether herbal remedies, vitamins, and alternative medicines make the Covid-19 symptoms better or worse.

Assess the impact of self-isolation and the UK lockdown strategy and crucially provide valuable data to inform the exit strategy on easing lockdown, and the NHS response to any second wave of the virus.

Volunteers who join the survey can, in complete confidence, share basic demographic information, current symptoms, and some medical history.

They will thereafter be periodically prompted to provide updated information about any symptoms and diagnosis status in order to create a worldwide picture of virus progression over time.

Participants can - if they wish - consent to further follow-up, including taking part in additional clinical research, such as Covid-19 clinical trials of potential treatments that may ease symptoms - and potentially save lives.

Who are IQVIA CARE?

IQVIA CARE is an international public research survey, led by IQVIA, a global leader in clinical trials and real world evidence research.

IQVIA is also delivering the UK Covid-19 treatment clinical trial, ACCORD, involving UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the National Institute for Health Research and partners in the pharma, biotech sector and the UK government.

Tim Sheppard, senior vice president and general manager of Northern Europe at IQVIA, said: “By launching the IQVIA CARE population survey in the UK, alongside similar real time surveys in Europe and the USA, we’re inviting the public to come forward and help society learn more about COVID-19.

"We want to help identify the most effective treatments and understand any other factors that help lessen the toll of this virus, and the UK getting back on its feet as soon as possible.

“We believe global collaboration through building registries like CARE, will help provide the critical missing insights to beat COVID-19.

"For IQVIA CARE to realise this, it needs people the length and breadth of the UK to sign up, so we can learn as much as possible, as soon as possible to save lives.”

How can people sign up to take part in the survey?

People are encouraged to sign up to the survey at www.helpstopcovid19.com.