PUBS and the hospitality sector will begin to re-open outdoors in Wales from July 13, if cases of coronavirus continue to fall.
Minister for International Relations and Welsh Language Eluned Morgan will set out the phased re-opening plan for bars, cafes, pubs and restaurants at the daily press conference today, July 2.
It follows a rapid review of the hospitality sector in Wales to look at how the industry can safely be re-opened.
The first phase will see the re-opening of outdoor spaces owned by business and subject to existing licenses – this is if conditions continue to be favourable and subject to the outcome of next week’s review of the regulations.
The re-opening of indoor services will be considered later, depending on the success of outdoor opening; the ongoing coronavirus situation in Wales and other measures businesses put in place to reduce the risk of transmission, such as pre-booking, table service only, and even the use of apps.
Pembrokeshire pub, cafe, and restaurant owners have previously backed an open letter to First Minister Mark Drakeford, calling for a five-point plan to support the “forgotten sector” as they exit lockdown.
The open letter, organised by Dan Mills of Martha’s Vineyard in Milford Haven, has been signed by 50 hospitality businesses so far, and was sent to the First Minister on Wednesday, June 24.