Car manufacturer Volvo has urgently recalled more than 170,000 of its vehicles after uncovering a 'rare' safety issue.

Volvo Cars investigations have found a problem relating to the front seat belt fastening, mounted on the outer side of the front seat.

The front seat belt fastening cable may over time suffer from reduced strength under certain circumstances.

Which models are affected?

Models affected are previous-generation S60, S60 Cross Country, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, V70, XC70 and S80 cars produced between 2006 and 2018.

No currently produced cars are affected.





Are the authorities aware of this issue?

Yes - Volvo say their UK company are working closely with the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) in relation to the matter.



Is my car safe to use? What should I do if I am concerned regarding my seatbelt?

A statement on Volvo's website reads: "Please be assured that this issue is extremely rare: we have no reports of any related incidents, and the issue can only occur over time and with a specific set of circumstances.

"Until your vehicle has been repaired, we recommend that the driver and passenger ensure that the seat belt fastening is in a vertical position, aligned with the backrest, so that it will not be bent over the seat cushion when entering the seat.

"This will reduce the risk of damage of the seat belt fastening.

"An indicator of a potential issue is damage to the rubber sleeve in which the cable is housed.

"While we will work to have all affected cars corrected as soon as possible, if you are concerned, you can contact your retailer for a visual inspection."

Who will pay for any work if I take my car to the Volvo Retailer?

Volvo Car UK say they will cover the cost of any recall related work deemed necessary by a Volvo Retailer.



What can drivers do while they wait for further contact?

Volvo added: "When entering the car, we recommend that the driver and front seat passenger ensure the lower seat belt fastening is in the upright position aligned with the back rest so that it will not be bent over the seat cushion when entering the seat.

"This will prevent any damage to the cable."

Who can motorists get in touch with if they have concerns?

To speak to someone about the issue, call Volvo's dedicated team on 01628 422522.