ASHMOLE & Co staff across Pembrokeshire have made a generous donation to PATCH to help those fighting hunger and hardship during the current pandemic.

Tins of soup, packs of pasta, toilet rolls and other essentials were amongst the items donated to help towards supporting those who need a little bit of help at the moment. The items will be used to help those currently experiencing hardship.

According to PATCH’s statistics in May 2020, 13,905 needed assistance. This is compared to 3,435 receiving donations in the same month in 2019.

Ian Badham, Partner in Ashmole & Co’s Haverfordwest office, said: “We are always keen to support other local businesses and causes. When I suggested to staff that we could all help by making a donation to PATCH they were very keen to assist.

“We all appreciate this is a difficult time for many. We have heard from clients whose businesses are seriously struggling through no fault of their own. We are helping to give advice on the various grants and loans available, but we know of many that sadly are not getting the financial support they need.”

PATCH was set up in 2008 to help fight hunger and hardship in Pembrokeshire. The organisation gives free food parcels, clothing and household items to those in financial crisis in Pembrokeshire.

They work with referral agencies to help those that are experiencing hardship through perhaps a delay in benefits, fire, theft and escaping emergency situations. Visit the website: www.patchcharity.org.uk for further information on how you can help or receive assistance.

Ashmole & Co Chartered and Certified Accountants have been established since 1897 and are one of the largest accountancy and auditing practices in Wales, operating from twelve offices throughout South and West Wales including Swansea, Carmarthen and Haverfordwest.

The firm combines high quality audit, accounting, and taxation services with business consultancy, financial services and corporate planning. Hence Ashmole & Co ensures that every client has the dedicated, professional support required to maximise their potential.