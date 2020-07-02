A MONKTON man has been charged with two attempted robberies in Pembroke Dock, just a day apart.
Jamie Rawlinson, of Colley Court, is alleged to have committed the second offence just three hours after being released from police custody.
Police arrested the 28-year-old on June 26 on suspicion of attempted robbery after receiving a report he had demanded a man give him money.
It was reported that he held a sharp object against his chest. Searches were carried out, but no weapon was found.
Rawlinson was bailed with conditions for the offence, but less than three hours later, police were approached by a vulnerable man who said he had tried to rob him.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted robbery.
He has been remanded to appear at Swansea Crown Court on July 31.