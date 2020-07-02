AS lockdown restrictions continue to be eased, Pembrokeshire County Council is updating resources for food businesses ahead of opening or re-opening when regulations allow.

The Council’s Food Safety and Licensing teams are regularly updating web pages as a source of advice to enable businesses to review or update their food safety and infection controls with confidence.

The links are at:

https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/food-safety-and-standards/businesses-open-during-coronavirus

Please review the information but if you cannot see the answer to any question you may have about your food business please email foodsafety@pembrokeshire.gov.uk and the team will do their best to assist.

Advice from the Licensing team is available here:

https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/licensing

If you need more information about Licensing issues which are not covered on the website please email licensing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk