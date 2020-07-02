THE first phase of restarting Pembrokeshire’s library service began today, July 2, with the launch of a new Order and Collect service.

From July 2, libraries in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby have begun accepting orders for the new service.

Orders can be placed online via the Order and Collect form at: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-reopening or over the phone by contacting one of the five libraries operating the service.

Library members can select up to a maximum of six items, and can either ask for a pre-selected collection such as romance or thrillers, or select specific titles from the online catalogue that are located at the library they wish to collect from.

To access the online catalogue, log onto: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture and select ‘Find Library Books’.

When placing an order, members can also specify their preferred format, such as Spoken Word, Large Print or items in the Welsh Language.

The Order and Collect service is also available for children, with Summer Reading Challenge packs for ages four to11 available for collection later in July.

On submitting an order, members will be allocated a timeslot on a specified date to collect their items.

Library members should be aware of the following guidelines when using the Order and Collect service:

• the service is for collection only - you will not be permitted to enter the library.

• queue only if you have an appointment to use the service.

•

• aim to arrive no more than 10 minutes before your allocated timeslot.

• if you wish to order books but are unable to collect the items yourself, a friend or family member can do so by prior arrangement.

• you will need to provide your own bag/box when collecting your items.

• two metre social distancing must be observed during the collection process.

• do not use the Order and Collect service if you or a member of your family is displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

Pembrokeshire County Councillor Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, said he was sure the launch of the Order and Collect service would be welcome news for library members.

“The launch of this new service marks the first phase in our plan to restart library services in Pembrokeshire” he said.

“For customers who use the public access PCs, library staff are working towards the second phase of our plan, which would make these available on an appointment-only basis.”

“We continue to work hard behind the scenes towards our overall goal of reopening all libraries across the county, when it is safe to do so, and we will announce further developments in due course.”

With more than 23,000 items currently out on loan across Pembrokeshire, users of the new service are also being encouraged to return any items they may have out on loan whilst collecting their new items.

Library members who wish to return items currently out on loan but who are not using the Order and Collect service can book an appointment to return those items by telephoning any of the five libraries offering the Order and Collect service.

At the returns appointment, members will be asked to place items in to the container provided, with those items entering a 72 hour quarantine period, as per government advice.

Library members can also continue to enjoy free access to thousands of e-books, e-audio books, e-magazines and e-comics via the 24/7 e-Library.

To access the 24/7 e-Library, log onto: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture and select ‘24/7 e-Library’.