A drunk woman kicked a police officer while being undressed in the cells, a court has heard.

Sara McKinlay, of Vetch Close, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, June 24.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said officers arrested McKinlay, 38, after being called to her address on February 17.

“She was taken to the police station and was quite abusive throughout the journey to custody.”

Police had difficultly keeping her still when they arrived at the station, because she was intoxicated, and she attempted to spit before lunging forward and attempting to headbutt one of the officers.

McKinlay was taken to a cell and clothing was removed because of concerns about her safety.

She kicked out and caught the officer on her leg several times.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Fortunately the officer was not injured except for some discomfort, but it’s more through luck than judgement, and the fact that she was intoxicated and unable to put any real force into the blows.”

The court hears that McKinlay was ‘deeply ashamed and remorseful for her behaviour’, but could not recall the incident and had not drunk alcohol since.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “She is absolutely mortified at what she has done and is disgusted with herself.

“This is someone who got completely intoxicated because of issues in the household and behaved in a way that is totally out of character for her. She was under a considerable amount of stress.”

McKinlay said: “I am truly sorry, I cannot state how desperately sorry I am.”

Magistrates ordered McKinlay to pay £250 in compensation, costs and a surcharge, and imposed a 12-month community order with 250 hours of unpaid work.

The chairman of the bench said: “It was sustained bad behaviour and deliberate violence to a police officer and you were intoxicated.”