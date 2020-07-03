STAY local will be lifted in Wales from Monday, July 6, First Minister Mark Drakeford will confirm today (July 3).
The First Minister will confirm that conditions will allow the Welsh Government to lift the requirement to stay local, and to introduce changes to the regulations to enable families to be reunited once again.
From Monday, people from two separate households will be able to join together to form one exclusive extended household.
In his press conference later today, the First Minister is expected to say that, while some restrictions are being eased in Wales, everyone needs to continue to maintain social distancing and respect the places and communities they visit.
