There are already more than 400 registered walkers registered for the Prostate Cymru seventh annual Big Walk already.

But this year, because of Government guidelines and social distancing, it will be a Big Walk with a difference.

The challenge is to walk 26 miles throughout the month of July (which is the equivalent number of miles had the event gone ahead in the normal way, from the Principality Stadium to Kenfig Hill.

Walkers can choose when they do it, where (within Covide-19 guidelines) and how they do it. Some are doing 26 in one day, others spread over two half marathons but many as part of their regular daily exercise, perhaps a mile a day, so it is suitable for all ages and all fitness levels.

Registration is open throughout July, so there is still time to sign up, and is £10 to enter. Sponsorship not compulsory, but those who raise more than £30 will receive a commemorative medal.

TV presenter Carol Vorderman will head up a celebrity team with 26 other stars joining her.

With prostate cancer becoming the most commonly-diagnosed cancer in the UK, Prostate Cymru is determined to raise awareness and funds to help save the males in Wales.

Prostate Cymru is providing a welcome pack for all those who sign up which includes a walk chart, sponsorship form, and event bib, and anyone that raises over £30 will also receive The Big Walk 2020 medal.

To find out more or to register visit prostatecymru.com