A Pembroke woman has denied stealing more than £3,000 from her local town council.
Mandy John, of South Road, Pembroke, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Friday, June 26.
She entered not guilty pleas to eight charges of stealing money from Pembroke Town Council.
John, 53, is alleged to have stolen a total of £3,216.93 from the council, in amounts ranging from £12.79 to £1,089.49 between November 2017 and May 2018.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction to hear the case and John was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on July 27.
