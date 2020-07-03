Sky Sports is to air more Premier League matches for free throughout July.
The broadcasting giant has unveiled which games can be watched on platforms including Freeview and Freesat.
Also - the BBC have confirmed that one match will be shown on BBC One on Sunday, July 5.
Here is the full list of games that will be free to air on Sky's Pick channel and BBC One.
Saturday, July 4
- Leicester vs C Palace - Pick - 3pm
Sunday, July 5
- Burnley vs Sheff Utd - Pick - 12pm
- Southampton vs Man City - BBC One - 7pm
Tuesday, July 7
- Watford vs Norwich - Pick - 6pm
Thursday, July 9
- Bournemouth vs Tottenham - Pick - 6pm
Sunday, July 12
- Wolves vs Everton - Pick - 12pm
- Bournemouth vs Leicester - Pick - 7pm
Monday, July 13
- Man Utd vs Southampton - Pick - 8pm
How do I find Sky's Pick?
Thankfully there is no need to get bogged down with long-term contracts to access Sky's Pick channel.
You can find Sky's Pick channel on the following platforms:
- Freeview: Channel 11 (Standard definition only)
- Freesat: Channel 144 (SD) or 147 (HD)
- Sky: Channel 159
- Virgin Media: Channel 165
