HOUSEHOLDERS are being urged not to burn their waste following an increase in complaints.

The plea comes from Pembrokeshire County Council and with the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Burning waste and plastics can be damaging to the environment and there is a danger of breathing in toxic fumes.

Fires are unpredictable and can quickly get out of control causing damage to property and endangering life.

If you do have excess household waste that cannot be disposed of through the usual waste collection service, this can be disposed of at a Waste and Recycling Centre (WRC).

A time slot to visit a WRC can be booked at: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-bookings or by phoning the Council’s contact centre on: 01437 764551.

Customers are asked to book their time slots online if possible and to only phone the contact centre if they do not have internet access.

Alternatively, waste can be disposed of by a licenced collector who will collect it from your property and correctly dispose of it.

Always check the person collecting the waste has a licence to do so. Genuine licenced waste collectors will not take offence to customers asking to see their licence.

By using a licenced waste collector, you are ensuring the waste is disposed of in the correct way and will prevent further incidents of fly-tipping in our County.

If you fail to use a licensed waste collector and your rubbish is found dumped, you may be liable to pay a Fixed Penalty Notice.

Everyone’s co-operation will help to keep Pembrokeshire a clean, safe and healthy place to live.