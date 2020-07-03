Twenty-eight drink and drug drivers were arrested last month, the latest figures from the Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit show.
Twenty-seven of the team's arrests in June were for drug-driving, while one was for drink-driving.
Those arrests mean that, in the first half of the year, the team has made a total of 152 arrests on suspicion of drink and drug driving.
The team also seized around £700 worth of cannabis, having found 70 grammes of cannabis, with a potential street value of up to £10 per gram.
Eight people were arrested for cannabis possession and one for possessing a class A drug.
During June there were also arrests for two disqualified drivers, two failures to appear at court, one recall to prison, one dangerous driver and one taking without consent.
Fourteen uninsured vehicles and four untaxed vehicles were also dealt with.