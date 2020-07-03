A PEMBROKE Dock councillor has said he has been suspended as a school governor at Pembroke’s Ysgol Harri Tudur.
Councillor Joshua Beynon confirmed he had been suspended from his role as school governor.
“I’m looking forward until when the ombudsman throws out the complaints,” Cllr Beynon said.
Fellow Pembroke Dock councillor Paul Dowson recently resigned from the board of school governors of Ysgol Harri Tudur.
Cllr Dowson, who has earned the ire of some for his views over the recent illumination of County Hall for Black Lives Matter, said after his resignation: “I feel the recent smear campaign reflects badly on the school even though its untrue.”
Pembrokeshire County Council declined to comment on Cllr Beynon's suspension.
