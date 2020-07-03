A Hakin man threatened to headbutt officers when they woke him up because his mother wanted him out of her house.

Kai Roberts, of Gleblands, Hakin, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and Class B drug possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, June 29

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Roberts’ mother called the police on June 4 because he was at her property and she was concerned about what he might do as he had consumed some pills and a ‘considerable amount of vodka’.

Officers found Roberts, 20, asleep in bed when they arrived and he was informed his mother wanted him to leave, and he could face arrest to avoid a breach of the peace if he didn’t go elsewhere.

His jeans were on the floor and 0.5 grams of cannabis was found in his pocket, which led to his arrest.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He became abusive and aggressive. It was assault by threats on the officer. When taken out he kept saying he was going to headbutt them. On one occasion he moved his head towards one of them.”

David Elvy, defending, said: “Mr Roberts had been drinking a large amount, but had gone to bed and was asleep. There was no breach of the peace. They woke him up and he did not react well.”

He added that Roberts apologised for his behaviour and had not made serious threats.

“There was no actual physical contact, or even near.”

The court heard that Roberts suffered from depression and used cannabis because he felt it helped him to relax.

Mr Elvy added Roberts, who was previously of clean character, had been made redundant as a result of the Covid-19 situation, which led to him drinking on the day in question.

“It was in the heat of the moment, and something which he very much regrets.

“He is still living with his mother and I think that he will learn from this experience. All she wanted was him out of the house for a couple of hours for her to get some peace.

“They have patched things up and there will not be a repeat of this.”

Magistrates ordered Roberts to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge. A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.

The chairman of the bench said: “This is very serious offence, even if it was just verbal threats.”