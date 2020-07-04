A Pembroke Dock man was found to be in possession of Class C controlled drugs.

Jason William McClarnon, of Bethel Road, pleaded guilty to Class C drug possession when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, June 30.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said McClarnon,33, was a passenger in a car which was stopped by police in Haverfordwest for an unrelated matter on January 4.

He was found to have a blister pack of six Etizolam tablets when searched, and claimed they had been prescribed to him, despite being illegal in the UK.

“Clearly that was not the case. Police checked with a pharmacist who confirmed that they are a Class C controlled drug, which is not prescribed in the UK.”

David Elvy, defending, said McCarnon was taking the drug as a sedative, as he found it useful for his mental health issues.

“The drug is legal in certain countries, but there are side-effects, and it is not available in the UK. People do import it and it is sold to people who are looking for a sedative like Mr McCarnon.”

Mr Elvy added that McCarnon was now taking prescribed medication.

McCarnon told the court he had referred himself to a drug and alcohol unit to deal with his issues.

Magistrates fined McCarnon £40 and ordered him to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.