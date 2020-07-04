PRESELI Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb has shown his support for the UK Music industry which has been severely affected by the global pandemic by backing its calls for additional support for the sector.

Stephen took part in a virtual meeting with world-renowned artists and business leaders from the live music sector.

Grammy and Brit Award winning musician, producer and member of Mumford & Sons, Ben Lovett, Queen of British Soul, Beverly Knight MBE, Emma Banks, whose agency works with Beyoncé, Florence + The Machine, Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Muse, along with Phil Bowdery, Executive Vice President, of Touring Europe at Live Nation, contributed to the meeting as part of the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign.

In addition to the briefing, musicians from across the country will be sharing images of their last gig online under the banner #LetTheMusicPlay, in a celebration of its importance to individuals and the economy.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the live music and events sector which contributes £5.2 billion each year to the UK economy and supports over 250,000 jobs. During the meeting he heard about the industry and the rescue package it needs to prevent its potential collapse.

Stephen Crabb MP said: “Pembrokeshire has a vibrant music scene and its many music festivals are important, socially, economically and culturally to the county. I have been in touch with several live music venues, festival organisers, and event production businesses in Pembrokeshire since the outbreak of the coronavirus and by signing this letter to the Chancellor, I am showing them that I recognise that more needs to be done to help the crisis that is facing this industry locally, and across the UK.

“Many event organisers such as Unearthed Festival, Aberjazz, The Queen’s Hall, The Torch Theatre, St David’s Cathedral Festival, Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival, and those businesses that work behind the scenes to make these events come to life, have been at a standstill since March, with no clear idea about when they can resume.

“Other nations like, Germany, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, have recognised that this unique sector needs additional help and has provided funds to support their live music scenes. I would like to see the UK Government follow suit to help save our iconic industry.”