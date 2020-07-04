People have taken to social media to pay tribute to Pembrokeshire sand-artist Marc Treanor, who is believed to have died earlier this week.
Mr Treanor, who lived in Dinas, was well known throughout the county, and beyond, for his beautiful and elaborate pieces of art, that he sketched into sand.
Dozens of people have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mr Treanor, include the Pembrokeshire Eco Champions, who said: "Today we learned of the huge loss of our wonderful friend, sand artist Marc Treanor."
Adding: "Rest well mate. It was a great pleasure knowing and collaborating with you."
Mr Treanor's work wasn't exclusive to Pembrokeshire, who created pieces as far away as Cornwall.
The Crazy Mermaid shop in Trebarwith, Cornwall said: "He was a beautiful soul and the sadness is immense.
"Our hearts and much love go out to his family."
Details on Mr Treanor's death are unknown at this time.