A LOCAL hospice charity has said it is “delighted” after a successful application for a care grant.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home has successfully applied for the caring communities innovation grant which will go towards helping people in the community retain their independence.

The grant of £1,523 was coordinated by PAVS, Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services.

The caring communities innovation grant panel members were supportive of the project as Paul Sartori Hospice at Home identified that the purchases would see positive outcomes for end of life patients, families and carers.

“We are delighted and very grateful to the caring communities innovation grant team for supporting this project and the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home equipment loan service,” said Pat Coombs, clinical coordinator and equipment facilitator at Paul Sartori.

“This grant has enabled the charity to purchase specific items to support end of life patients, their families and carers in Pembrokeshire now, and in many years to come.”

The grant funded the purchase of reclining bath chairs, accessories and TENS machines, which use electrical currents to ease pain.

PAVS administers the Caring Communities Innovation Grant, from the Welsh Government’s integrated care fund, which offers grants for new and innovative projects in Pembrokeshire that will help older people, people with learning disabilities and unpaid and young carers with their health and wellbeing.

Vanessa John, PAVS third sector support manager said: “The panel was pleased to award funding to the Paul Sartori Foundation to purchase this much needed equipment that will be used to improve the care and support provided for patients.”

More information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website, paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.