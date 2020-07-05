Can you name these Pembrokeshire places from the headlands, coves and stretches of water?

This week we have nine photographs, all provided by Gareth Davies Photography, which show just some of what Pembrokeshire has to offer.

Who knows, maybe you’ll even find a new spot to visit when lockdown is over and you can get out and about once more.

Let us know how you did in the comments.

Answers listed below. No cheating!

Good luck!

1. Right on the border of three counties

2. At the south end of the harbour

3. The rock pools here will keep any explorer happy for hours

4. No hint for this one

5. Well known for its caverns that are only accessible at low tide

6. The nearby Castle is one of the most architecturally diverse in Wales

7. Built on a former ironworks

8. A large pebble bank holds back the tide

9. Beach next to a little hamlet

So, how did you do?

1. Cenarth Falls

2. Glen Beach Saundersfoot

3.Sandy Haven

4. Ramsey and Whitesands

5. Lydstep Headland

6. Carew Castle Millpond

7. Blackpool Mill

8. Newgale Surfers

9. Nolton Haven