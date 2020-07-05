A DIGITAL arts project for children, young people and the over-50s gets underway this summer.
Span Arts are inviting the groups to get together virtually on Shared Worlds, to work with a professional artist on art forms which include visual art, music, movement, literature, film and moving image.
Regular online sessions will run over four to eight weeks during the summer.
The project is part of Clwb Digi Cares, which aims to use creative technology to open new channels of communication and address issues of loneliness and isolation experienced by younger and older members of communities. - particularly in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Parents/guardians of children and young people who would like to take part will need to complete an expression of interest form on their behalf.
To request a form, contact Clwb Digi project manager Pip Lewis on pip@span-arts.org.uk by Friday July 10.