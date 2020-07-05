Pembrokeshire's McDonald's branches are gearing up to reopen for takeaway tomorrow (Monday, July 6).

Both stores - in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock - made their reopening announcements today, outlining the extra steps in place to protect customers.

A spokesperson for the Pembroke Dock store said: "We will be asking you to use the sanitizer at the cleaning station, maintaining social distancing through using the marker spots when ordering and picking up food and exiting immediately via the one way system arrows.

"We also ask you to visit us on your own where possible and also order via our mobile app or the kiosks. Also pay via the mobile app or card on the kiosks. We can take cash, but only in exceptional circumstances.

"Hopefully we will see the non-drivers amongst you soon."

The Haverfordwest store will only be allowing one member of a family inside and there will be a queuing system outside.

They said: "You will have to order on the kiosks or via the mobile app, when ordering please add on your sauce to the order to help minimise the time you are at the front counter.

"Toilets will be closed to the public.

"There will be spots to stand on and wait for your orders, please do not approach the counter until your number is called.

"All orders purchased whether in store or via the drive thru must be consumed off the premises please do not eat in the car park."