To celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the NHS, Welsh theatres are hosting a screening of Nye and Jennie -- which charts the love story behind the creation of the health service.

Nye and Jennie follows Aneurin Bevan and Jennie Lee who together fought and preached for socialism; he the Tredegar firebrand on the Labour backbenches, she the miner’s daughter from Fife who became a Socialist MP before she was old enough to vote.

Describing the play, a Theatr na nÓg spokesperson said: "They were married; he deeply in love with her; she on the rebound from a tragic love affair.

"Both of them were loved and loathed by their fellow MP’s; he the Bollinger Bolshevik; she his Lady Macbeth, the dark angel at his shoulder.

"Life together unfolded through the desolate war years, the trials of founding the NHS, and the vicious internal feuds of the 1950’s.

"But as it did so their love deepened and matured. This is the story of a partnership that became one of the outstanding political marriages of the twentieth century."

This will be the first chance for Pembrokeshire residents to catch a performance of Nye and Jennie since 2018, when it was on at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven.

The performance, filmed at The Metrople in Abertillery in October 2017, will be broadcast on Sunday, July 5, at 7.30pm, followed by a live Q&A on Zoom with the writer Meredydd Barker, director Geinor Styles and actors Gareth John Bale and Louise Collins.

Book to watch the show for free at nyeandjennie.eventbrite.co.uk

Book your place at the live Q&A here. The Q&A will begin immediately after the screening.

The events are free but we will asking for donations to support the venues that took the tour of Nye & Jennie in October 2018 and have now lost their income due to Covid 19.