No new cases of coronavirus were found in Hywel Dda yesterday, the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) show.

In total Pembrokeshire has had 286 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Ceredigion 58 and Carmarthenshire 783.

Across Wales 15 new cases were found in Wales, from 3,393 tests, bringing the total number of confirmed tests to 15,890.

One death was reported to PHW. The total number of confirmed deaths due to the virus in Wales now stands at 1,531.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “The multi-agency team managing the outbreak of Coronavirus associated with Rowan Foods Ltd in Wrexham has recorded a small increase of six cases since Wednesday, bringing the total to 289 cases. This is in line with what we would expect to see from focused testing.

“The advice to the public has not changed and this outbreak reinforces that everyone has a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always observing social distancing guidelines staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly. When travelling you should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household.

“The monitoring and case data emerging from the 2 Sisters plant in Llangefni, Anglesey remains consistently reassuring.

“Following the multi-agency Outbreak Control Team (OCT) meeting on Friday, July 3, a single additional case associated with the plant was reported. This brings the total number of positive cases associated with the factory and its workforce with a confirmed novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infection to a total of 218.

“Following the Incident Management Team meeting on Friday 3 July, we have recorded a single new positive case identified at the Kepak Merthyr meat processing plant, with the total now standing at 135 positive cases since April.

“Focused testing as part of the management of clusters and outbreaks of Coronavirus will inevitably identify new cases, but this does not mean that there has been a significant increase in the level of infection in the community.

“If we look at other data such as hospital admissions or wider surveillance indicators, there is no evidence of a surge of infections in the wider community in Merthyr.

“It is too early to draw precise conclusions, but our monitoring does show a historic correlation between levels of infection in the plant and previous background levels of infection in the wider community. There is no evidence to suggest any ongoing transmission in the plant.

“The Incident Management Team’s investigations are continuing. No outbreak has been declared but all necessary investigations and control measures are being undertaken.

“The Food Standards Agency advise that it is very unlikely that you can catch coronavirus from food. Covid-19 is a respiratory illness. It is not known to be transmitted by exposure to food or food packaging.

“Public Health Wales welcomes the Welsh Government announcement that, from Monday 6 July, the requirement to stay local will be lifted and that people from two separate households will be able to join together to form one exclusive extended household.

“It is important to note, however, that the current measures will remain in place over this weekend - that is, as a general rule, people should not travel more than five miles from home and, if you are meeting one other household, you should stay outdoors and stay local.

“It is timely to remind everyone that we all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines â€“ that’s staying two metres away from others and washing hands regularly.

“As restrictions are eased, we would urge members of the public to continue to avoid visiting locations where proper social distancing is difficult to achieve.

“While shopping, members of the public should use contactless payment where possible, and reduce contact with goods. Where available, use sanitiser outside your home, especially as you enter a building and after you have had contact with surfaces. Avoid touching your face.

“Future relaxation of lockdown measures will also be dependent on everyone following advice set out in the ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ strategy, including self-isolating when required. Complying with social distancing and hygiene measures remains extremely important.

“Revised lockdown arrangements also apply to people in Wales who have been told to ‘shield’ from the virus. They are able to go outside and meet people from another household, provided they keep a two-metre distance.

“Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ strategy. Contact tracing is the process of identifying people who have come in contact with an individual with novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in order to prevent the risk of others spreading the infection in our communities.

“Anyone who has a positive novel coronavirus (Covid-19) test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with. This is for everyone’s benefit and we are grateful for your continued cooperation.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

“You do not need to have any concerns about providing names to the tracing team. Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

“Information about the symptoms of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone experiencing novel coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms can now apply for a home testing kit using the new UK online portal. For further information and a link to the booking website, visit: gov.wales/coronavirus or llyw.cymru/coronafeirws. This is supported by a national 119 phone service, through which people can also order a home test.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait."