A man from the Haverfordwest area is accused of indecently assaulting two girls.
It is alleged that the man, who is now in his 70s, committed the sexual offences during the early 1970s and between 1998 and 2000.
The complainants were both aged under 13 years-old at the time.
He was due to face nine charges at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, June 30.
The bench agreed to adjourn the case until August 4, and the man was released on unconditional bail.
Comments are closed on this article.