FISHGUARD and Goodwick Jemima Rowing Club's oldest member, 92-year-old Val Coleman has broken another world record.
The veteran rower was one of the members competing in the British Virtual Indoor Rowing Championships held at the end of June.
Val first rowed her way into the record books in May when she became the fastest 90 plus rower to complete a kilometre on a rowing machine.
At last month's competition she put in outstanding performances on both days to win gold medals in both her age-group races, the 2000 metre race and the 500 metre sprint race.
She set a new world record in the longer race taking a whopping 10 minutes off the previous record, and a new British record in the sprint race.
Val began rowing as a way of building up her strength after fracturing her hip. She now trains every morning.
"It's really good all-round exercise," she said.