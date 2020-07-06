Fishguard's Theatr Gwaun is asking supporters what measures they would need to see in place before attending an event at the popular north Pembrokeshire venue.
Staff, supporters and audience members are asked what they would need to see implemented, these include social distancing at two metres, staff, volunteersand audience members in facemasks and gloves, protective screens in sales areas, online ticket sales only, pre-ordered refreshments with contactless payment and a one way system to enter and leave the theatre.
"We at Theatr Gwaun Community Trust – staff and trustees – are very keen to re-open the theatre and provide events and entertainment for our local community, just as soon as it is safe and viable to do so," said a spokesperson for the theatre.
"We will make that judgement in consultation with our volunteers, friends, performers and audience members.
"The short survey will help us to find out what people think is needed for the theatre to reopen, and how important it is to you."
You can find the survey on the Theatr Gwaun Facebook page. Responses can be anonymous or you can give your name and contact details to be included in a prize draw for two free tickets to a forthcoming event.