Fishguard Sports AFC gave a pizza of the action to local firefighters last week in recognition of the crew's good work before and throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The crews were involved in tackling a large fire in the grounds near the Bay Hotel in Goodwick on June 27.
Two days later Fishguards Sports AFC brought them their tea.
"We were delighted to provide pizzas for the firemen at Fishguard Fire Station as a token of our thanks for their hard work in keeping the community safe," said a club spokesman.
"We are very lucky to have such dedicated officers in Fishguard."