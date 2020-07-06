EMERGENCY services were called to a fire following an explosion onboard a fishing vessel in the early hours of this morning, Monday, July 6.
Firefighters from Fishguard, St Davids and Haverfordwest were called to the incident at 2.43am.
Fishguard RNLI's inshore lifeboat (ILB) was also launched at 3.20am and local coastguards called to the scene.
The fire was onboard the commercial fishing vessel the Marianne, which was ablaze on its mooring. No-one was onboard at the time.
The fire was well-alight when emergency services reached the scene. Firefighters used hose reel jets to get the blaze under control.
A spokesperson for the fire service said the fire was located in the middle of the vessel and even after the vessel was moved to the quay side it was difficult to access.
Fire fighters from Fishguard remained at the scene until 11am this morning.
Fishguard's ILB, with three crew, remained at the scene for two hours before returning to base.
A spokesman for the RNLI said that the vessel was "totally destroyed" in the blaze.